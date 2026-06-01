The MHA has designated a Special NIA Court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, to exclusively try offences under the NIA Act. The court will cover the Bastar region to streamline legal proceedings and enhance justice delivery in sensitive cases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated a Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur to exclusively handle cases related to scheduled offences investigated by the agency.

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The move, announced through an official notification, aims to strengthen the judicial process in sensitive cases, particularly in regions affected by insurgency and organised crime.

Issued under the powers conferred by Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the notification supersedes earlier orders from November 2019, except for actions already taken under those directives.

Details of the Special Court

The newly designated Special Court will function under the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Jagdalpur. According to the notification, the court has been established in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and the state government. It will exclusively try offences listed under the NIA Act, ensuring faster and more focused adjudication of cases handled by the central anti-terror agency.

The jurisdiction of the Special NIA Court will extend across key districts in the Bastar region, including Bastar (Jagdalpur), Dakshin Bastar (Dantewada), Kondagaon, and Uttar Bastar (Kanker). These areas have historically witnessed security challenges due to Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalism, making the establishment of a dedicated court particularly significant.

Aim to Enhance Justice System

Officials said that the move will help streamline legal proceedings in NIA cases by reducing delays and ensuring better coordination between investigative agencies and the judiciary. By centralising trials in a designated court, the government aims to improve conviction rates and enhance the overall efficiency of the justice delivery system in high-priority cases.

The notification underscores the Centre's continued focus on strengthening institutional mechanisms to combat terrorism and other serious offences. It also reflects a broader strategy to reinforce legal infrastructure in regions requiring heightened security and administrative attention.

The order comes nearly two months after the Central government declared the entire country, including Chhattisgarh, free of Naxal influence on March 31, 2026. (ANI)