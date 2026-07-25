RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the younger generation asks questions and elders must explain reasoning with affection and communication. Speaking at an event on motherhood, he stressed strengthening family values and leading by example.

Engaging the Younger Generation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the younger generation today is more inclined to ask questions and stressed the need to explain the reasoning behind things while maintaining affection, communication and meaningful engagement with them.

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's National Enlightenment Meeting on "Contemporary Motherhood" at the Ambedkar International Centre on Friday in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said that unlike the earlier era of obedience, the new generation seeks explanations and understanding. He emphasised that elders need to give the younger generation affection and spend time with them to build stronger bonds and better understanding. "When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," the RSS chief added.

The Enduring Significance of Motherhood

Bhagwat said the creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood, describing it as the foundation of human civilisation, according to a press release. He observed that asking a man to speak on motherhood was "a paradox" as motherhood is a domain that naturally belongs to women. He noted that Vishwa Mangalya Sabha had already held extensive deliberations on the subject and referred to the contributions of thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in highlighting the significance of motherhood.

Emphasising the enduring relevance of the institution of motherhood, Bhagwat said, "The creation, nurturing and continuity of life are impossible without motherhood," adding that a mother is a child's first teacher and remains the strongest source of emotional strength throughout life.

Strengthening Family Life

He further said that while human beings possess the power of thought, it is mothers who guide that thought in the right direction. The RSS chief also stressed the importance of strengthening family life and encouraging meaningful conversations within households. He said parents should patiently answer their children's questions, continue expanding their own knowledge and lead by example, noting that children learn more through conduct than instruction.

Confidence in Indian Culture and Heritage

Bhagwat also cautioned against what he described as misconceptions surrounding Indian culture and traditions, asserting that India's civilisational foundations remain strong and enduring. He said society should move forward with confidence in its cultural heritage, knowledge systems and history.

Highlighting the Indian worldview, he said unity amid diversity forms the essence of Indian culture and urged society to strengthen family values and social institutions instead of adopting lifestyles without reflection.

About the National Enlightenment Meeting

The two-day National Enlightenment Meeting, held on July 23 and 24 under the theme "Nation Building through Motherhood," brought together around 280 women from across the country to deliberate on contemporary motherhood, changing social realities and the role of mothers in preserving India's family system. The concluding session was attended by more than 900 women leaders and distinguished participants, while between 2,000 and 2,500 women had registered for the dialogue on the theme. (ANI)