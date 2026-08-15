Rajouri celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The main event at District Police Lines featured a flag hoisting by DC Abhishek Sharma, a march past, and cultural performances by students, showcasing patriotic spirit and unity.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the border district of Rajouri on Friday, with people from different sections of society coming together to mark the occasion and reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

Main Function and Cultural Programmes

The main Independence Day function was organised at District Police Lines (DPL), Rajouri, where District Commissioner Abhishek Sharma hoisted the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salute.

The event was attended by officials from the district administration, civil administration and police department, besides students, youth and members of the public.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration and police authorities to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the celebrations.

The programme featured a march past by contingents, followed by a colourful cultural programme presented by students.

Students showcased their talent through a range of cultural performances reflecting the rich heritage, traditions and diversity of the region. Their performances also highlighted the themes of national unity, patriotism and the spirit of Independence Day.

Patriotic Fervour and Message of Unity

A particularly high level of enthusiasm was witnessed among students and youth from border areas of the district. Their participation reflected their strong patriotic spirit and eagerness to be part of the national celebrations.

Despite Rajouri's geographical location along the border, residents participated in the festivities with enthusiasm, adding to the significance of the occasion.

The celebrations also provided a platform for people belonging to different communities to come together.

The participation of people from diverse backgrounds presented a strong message of brotherhood, communal harmony and unity.

Peaceful Conclusion

The gathering at the district headquarters reflected the collective spirit of the people of Rajouri, with the National Flag and patriotic celebrations bringing communities together to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day.

The administration and police had made arrangements to ensure that the celebrations were conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The overall programme concluded successfully and peacefully, with the celebrations showcasing the patriotic spirit, cultural diversity and sense of unity prevailing across the border district.

Earlier, Independence Day celebrations took place all over the country, including Srinagar. (ANI)