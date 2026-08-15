NSUI members protested in Ahmedabad against a 'purification' havan in Haldwani after a rally by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress alleged the ritual was an anti-Dalit act by the BJP, which the ruling party has denied and will investigate.

NSUI, Congress Protest Alleged 'Purification' Ritual

Members of NSUI (National Students' Union of India) staged a protest in Ahmedabad on Saturday against the alleged 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan conducted at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following a Congress rally addressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Police detained several NSUI members during the protest.

NSUI member Sachin Darji alleged that the purification ritual was an "anti-Dalit work by the BJP government." "The purification ritual was anti-Dalit work by the BJP government," Darji said.

Earlier today, the Shimla urban and rural units of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh also staged a silent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Ridge here over allegations. Congress leaders alleged that the reported act amounted to an insult to Dalits and reflected caste-based discrimination, as Kharge is a prominent Dalit leader. They claimed that the ritual was carried out on the premise that the venue had to be "purified" after Dalit participants attended the Congress programme.

This comes after Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out a 'Shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual of the stage at Uttarakhand's Haldwani. He addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

BJP Condemns Incident, Promises Probe

Replying to this, Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the alleged incident while asserting that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities.

Nadda also said that the BJP will surely investigate the allegations raised by Mallikarjun Kharge. "What Kharge ji has said is truly a matter of concern--not just for the Congress party, but for all of us. Kharge ji has said that those who did this were BJP people. I want to make it absolutely clear that the BJP does not subscribe to such activities," he said.

"However, since you have raised the issue, we will have it investigated. But let me reiterate that the BJP does not support or endorse such activities. It is a matter of regret for all of us," the BJP leader emphasised. (ANI)