Ashok Gehlot dismissed claims of a dispute over Vande Mataram at a Congress I-Day event, after BJP's Amit Malviya alleged Sonia and Rahul Gandhi tried to stop the full rendition. The Congress asserted she was ensuring proper arrangements.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Saturday addressed allegations regarding Sonia Gandhi's alleged attempt to disrupt the full rendition of Vande Mataram, asserting that no dispute took place during the Independence Day event over the national song. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot stated that the Congress high command or party leader Jairam Ramesh would explain the party's official approach towards Vande Mataram. "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," said Ashok Gehlot.

BJP's Allegations

Gehlot's remarks came after BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress leadership of attempting to stop the rendition of the full 'Vande Mataram' at the party headquarters during Independence Day celebrations today. In a post on X, Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi allegedly got "agitated" after the initial stanzas of the national song were sung at the event and asked for the rendition to be stopped, and Rahul Gandhi also signalled the end of the song. However, they were informed that it would continue, and the full rendition of Vande Mataram was subsequently sung at the event.

"For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end. They were told to let it continue. The message was clear: the complete National Song is now to be respected under the new legal framework, and intentional obstruction or disturbance can invite serious consequences. They eventually fell in line, and Vande Mataram was sung in full," said Malviya.

Condemning the action, Malviya alleged that the Gandhis have shared an uneasy relationship with the idea of a culturally confident and civilizationally rooted India. "For decades, the Gandhis and the Congress have displayed an uneasy relationship with the idea of a culturally confident, civilisationally rooted India. That discomfort stood exposed, ironically, on Independence Day. Vande Mataram," added Malviya.

Congress Clarifies Stance

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)