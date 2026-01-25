A young woman was allegedly gang-raped in Sagar district’s forest area after her companion was assaulted and chased away. Police arrested two accused, registered a case under BNS, and confirmed the survivor’s medical examination.

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district have arrested two men accused of gang-raping a young woman in a forested area on January 20. Officials confirmed that the survivor, in her early 20s, was attacked after her male companion was assaulted and forced to flee.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ranu alias Jaigopal Gaur (27) and Sundar Bhagwan Das (26), intercepted the couple while they were in the forest. The men allegedly slapped and overpowered the survivor’s companion before driving him away. They then took the woman deeper into the forest and raped her one after the other.

The survivor managed to reach a nearby road and raised an alarm. Locals alerted police, who registered a case the same night. A manhunt was launched, and both accused were subsequently arrested. They were produced before court on Friday.

Speaking to media, the local police station in charge said the accused were residents of a small habitation near the forest. He confirmed that the survivor’s medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded as per procedure.

Officials stated that the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and collect supporting evidence.

Police emphasized that swift action was taken once the complaint was filed, ensuring the accused were apprehended within days of the incident. Senior officers are monitoring the case closely, and authorities assured that all legal provisions will be applied.