A 22‑year‑old student in Uttarakhand was arrested after a woman accused him of rape, blackmail, and stalking. Police said he befriended her under a false religious identity, recorded videos, and extorted money.

A 22‑year‑old student from a university in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district has been arrested and sent to jail after a fellow student accused him of rape, blackmail, and stalking. Police said the case came to light when the 21‑year‑old woman filed a complaint on Wednesday, leading to the immediate arrest of the accused later that day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspector Kuldeep Singh confirmed that the accused hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to the complaint, the man befriended the woman two years ago by using a false surname to conceal his religion. She alleged that he raped her multiple times at his residence under the pretext of marriage and secretly recorded the acts on his phone.

The woman further stated that after revealing his real identity, the accused began blackmailing her with the objectionable video to extort money. She also accused him of stalking her near the institution, adding that she finally decided to approach police when the harassment became unbearable.

Inspector Singh said a special team was formed to collect evidence, including online details of the accused. He was arrested from his accommodation in Pauri Garhwal and produced before the local court, which ordered his imprisonment.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Section 64 (rape), Section 69 (sexual intercourse induced by deceitful means), Section 78 (stalking), Section 351 (3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), and Section 308 (2) (extortion).

Police sources added that the investigation will also examine the digital evidence, including the alleged recordings on the accused’s phone. Authorities are expected to question acquaintances and verify whether similar complaints have been made against him in the past.

The case has drawn attention within the university community, with students expressing concern over safety and demanding stricter monitoring of campus surroundings. Officials said counseling support would be offered to the complainant, while security measures around the institution are likely to be reviewed.