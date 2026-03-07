Over 120 participants from 32 countries are attending a 3-day Tibet Support Groups meeting in Dharamshala. Key issues include the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, human rights violations, and colonial boarding schools in Tibet.

Global Tibet Support Meeting in Dharamshala

The Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India hosted a Special Tibet Support Groups (TSGs) Meeting which began today and would conclude on March 9 in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala. Over 120 participants from 32 countries across the world are attending the 3-day event to show their support for the cause of Tibet. The meeting focuses on the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, human rights violations, and colonial boarding schools in Tibet, featuring leaders from the Tibetan government-in-exile and international supporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dalai Lama's Reincarnation, Human Rights Take Center Stage

Speaking to ANI at the inaugural session, national convener of Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India RK Khrimey said, "The most important issue in front of us is the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, and then another issues are colonial boarding schools and violation of human rights in Tibet. We have invited Tibet support groups from 37 countries, but 32 countries could arrive here to attend the conference."

Voices for Dialogue and Tibetan Freedom

Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Thubten Wangchen emphasized that this event serves as a way to reiterate that "Tibet was never a part of China and we want to have dialogue with China".

Many supporters of the cause also echoed these sentiments as Damenda Porage, a supporter from said, "We hold various programmes in Sri Lanka also about the commitments of the Dalai Lama that is love, peace, compassion and kindness. I appeal to the government of China to respect Tibetans' rights. An Australian supporter Zeo Bedford also highlighted the importance of adressing Tibet issues. "So that they can have freedom like us," said Bedford.

Losar Festivities Conclude with Prayers

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of Tibetans gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, on the first full moon day of the Tibetan New Year to celebrate the 15th day of Losar on Tuesday and offer prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama and for global peace.

The occassion considered highly auspicious in Tibetan Buddhism, marks the culmination of Losar festivities. Devotees assembled for special prayers amid a spiritually significant full moon day. (ANI)