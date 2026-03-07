Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for a steep hike in LPG prices. Domestic cylinders are up by ₹60 and commercial ones by ₹115, prompting the Congress party to label the PM as 'Inflation Man'.

Kharge Slams Government Over Price Hike

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government following a sharp increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

In a post on X, Congress President highlighted that the domestic LPG rates have been hiked by ₹60, while commercial cylinders have seen a jump of ₹115, further burdening the common man amidst rising inflation. In a post on X Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote, "A hike of ₹60 in domestic LPG cylinders, A profit of ₹115 earned in commercial LPG, First, the benefit of lower international prices was snatched from the public, Now, the public's sweat is being extracted under the burden of inflation, The Modi government, which boasts "sab changa si" in times of war, Is helpless in providing adequate oil-gas and fertilizer!"

Congress Brands PM 'Inflation Man'

Earlier today, following the price hikes for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, Congress launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, labelling him "Inflation Man". In an X post, the party accused the PM of "wielding the whip of inflation" and directly assaulting the budgets of common households. "'Inflation Man Modi' Delivers a Shock to the Public. The Modi government has directly increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by 60 rupees. Meanwhile, for commercial LPG cylinders, you will now have to pay 115 rupees more. In the last 3 months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen by 307 rupees. Narendra Modi is continuously wielding the whip of inflation on the public," the INC wrote on X.

Details of the LPG Price Increase

Sources reported on Friday that the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country. Similarly, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115 from the same date, impacting businesses such as hotels, restaurants and small commercial establishments.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

Government Assures No Fuel Shortage

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. "India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. Indian Oil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the company said in a statement on X. (ANI)