JD(U) workers, though upset, have resolved to support Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha. Minister Shravan Kumar denied BJP pressure. Meanwhile, Nitish's son Nishant Kumar is set to join the party, a move welcomed by all allies.

JD(U) Backs Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Amid Discontent

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar on Saturday said that the Janata Dal (United) workers were upset with incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, but have resolved to stand by him and support him. Speaking to ANI, Shravan Kumar said that Nitish Kumar clarified his decision to the party leaders in a meeting on Friday.

"In yesterday's meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar clarified all matters. This is his political (going to the Rajya Sabha) decision. Everyone is upset about this. But when a leader takes a political decision, it is the duty of their supporters or leaders and ministers around them to abide by the decision. All people have decided that we will stay with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and stand by him on every decision of his," the Bihar minister said. Addressing the Opposition's allegations of the BJP pressuring the JD(U) in making the decision to move to the Centre, Shravan Kumar said, "Where is the pressure? If there was pressure, he would have said so. He had expressed that he wanted to go to the fourth House. He has been to the Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad, Lok Sabha and only the Rajya Sabha was left, so he filed the nomination."

Nishant Kumar's Entry into Politics Welcomed

Shravan Kumar also welcomed the decision to induct Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into the party. He said, "We had said that Nishant Kumar should come forward; he is young. Assessing the situation now, he should come forward, and we are talking about this." The JD(U) confirmed that Nishant Kumar will officially join the party on Sunday.

BJP Welcomes Move, New CM Face to be Decided

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal also said, "It was the wish of JD(U) leaders, workers, and many people, and respecting the emotional wish of everyone, Nishant Kumar's entry into politics will happen, and we welcome it." When asked about the new CM face for Bihar, Dilip Jaiswal said that Nitish Kumar and the Centre will decide on it. "Everything will be decided by Nitish Kumar and the central government," he said.

Bihar minister Ramkripal Yadav hailed Nishant as an educated and "out of controversies" leader. He said that his entry into politics will bring "a new wave of enthusiasm" for JD(U). "Nishant is educated, and he has been out of controversies. He never did anything to bring disgrace to his father or the party. His entry into politics will bring a new wave of enthusiasm among the youth. Nishant will fulfil the gap left by Nitish Kumar, which is also the wish of the party workers. Nishant should take up the responsibility of the party," Ramkripal Yadav said.

Succession and Future Strategy Discussed

Earlier today, Nishant Kumar held a meeting with senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of the Janata Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha. JD(U) leaders today discussed the party's future strategy and how to best move forward after party chief Nitish Kumar, in a historic move, is set to move back to the Centre with a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

The timing of Nishant's entry into the party is directly linked to a major transition made by his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister. (ANI)