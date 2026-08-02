Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Reliance Foundation and Nita Ambani for contributing Rs 21 crore to the CM's Relief Fund. He highlighted their ongoing ground support for flood-affected families in Upper Assam and their consistent aid.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the efforts of Reliance Foundation in providing support to people of flood-affected areas of the state and said it has contributed Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minsiter said Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has always stood by the people of Assam whenever the state has faced difficult times.

CM Expresses Gratitude

"I fondly remember her unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Reliance Foundation extended timely assistance to our people. Yesterday, she once again demonstrated that spirit by contributing Rs 21 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood affected families in Upper Assam. Alongside this contribution, Reliance Foundation teams are working tirelessly on the ground, providing food, public health services, emergency shelter, and care for livestock," he said in a post on X.

"I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Smt. Nita Ambani and the Reliance Foundation for their compassion, kindness, and support for the people of Assam," he added.

Reliance Foundation's On-Ground Relief Efforts

Responding to the severe floods that have wreaked havoc across Upper Assam, Reliance Foundation has launched a comprehensive multisectoral response for communities impacted due to this devastating tragedy. The response and relief activities by Reliance Foundation are being implemented after an on-ground rapid needs assessment by its Disaster Management professionals, in consultation with district authorities and local stakeholders.

Key interventions under the relief work include public health risk management, food and nutrition support, emergency shelter assistance, and livestock protection.

More than 1.92 lakh people have been affected across five districts, according July 31 report of the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System. (ANI)