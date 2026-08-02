SP MP Awadhesh Prasad called the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations a 'dacoity' against devotees' sentiments, accusing BJP and RSS members. He said the perpetrators won't escape despite government protection and praised Akhilesh Yadav.

SP MP alleges 'dacoity' of donations

Launching a blistering attack on the ruling government, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad, on Sunday, termed the alleged embezzlement of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya a "dacoity" against the sentiments of crores of devotees of Lord Ram.

The MP alleged that the perpetrators behind the act belong to the BJP and RSS, and asserted that they would not be able to escape despite "government protection." Speaking to ANI, Prasad alleged, "The theft of donations and offerings is a dacoity of a different kind; it is a dacoity committed against the sentiments of crores of people in the country... A transgression against righteousness has indeed occurred, and who are the perpetrators? People from the BJP or the RSS."

Crediting SP National President Akhilesh Yadav for bringing the issue to light, he added, "Akhilesh Yadav, the National President of the Samajwadi Party, exposed this matter... No matter how much the government tries to protect them, they will not escape," Prasad added.

Prasad also claimed that the public is supportive of the stand taken by his party on the issue. "The fact is, the vast majority of society is extremely pleased--truly happy and delighted--with the way the Samajwadi Party is fighting this battle over the theft of donations, both inside and outside the House," the MP said.

UP Govt Forms SIT to Probe Allegations

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on July 27 informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the Court.

Taking note of the State's submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks. (ANI)