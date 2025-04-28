AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they cannot claim to be a nuclear power and kill innocents without consequences.

Addressing a public meeting in Parbhani, Maharashtra, Owaisi said, “Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly. No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about?... You have acted like ISIS.”

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in an attempt to piece together the events.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and was briefed in detail about the attack. The committee strongly condemned the incident and expressed its condolences to the victims' families, while also wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.

In its briefing, the CCS pointed out the cross-border connections of the attack, noting that it occurred after the successful completion of elections in the Union Territory and amid its continued progress in economic development.

As part of the response, India has taken a significant step by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These positions are now considered annulled, and five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions.

Furthermore, the overall staffing at the Indian High Commission will be reduced from 55 to 30 personnel, with these changes set to take effect by May 1, 2025.