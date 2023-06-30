Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train

    Delhi Metro revises its norms to permit passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person. However, drinking alcohol within metro premises remains strictly prohibited. Proper decorum and adherence to the law are expected from passengers to ensure a pleasant and safe travel experience.

    You can now carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol on Delhi Metro, but do not drink in the train
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Delhi Metro has revised its regulations regarding the transportation of alcohol. Passengers are now permitted to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person while travelling on the metro, as stated by officials on Friday. It is important to note that consuming alcohol within the premises of the metro is still strictly prohibited. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that until recently, carrying alcohol was prohibited in the Delhi Metro, except for the Airport Express Line.

    However, following a review by a committee consisting of officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRC, the list of regulations has been revised. As a result, passengers are now allowed to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol, aligning with the provisions applicable to the Airport Express Line.

    While passengers can now transport alcohol within the metro, it is essential to maintain proper decorum during the journey, the DMRC said, emphasizing the importance of adhering to rules and regulations to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for all commuters.

    The authorities further highlight that any passenger found behaving indecently under the influence of alcohol will face suitable consequences under the relevant provisions of the law. It is crucial for passengers to respect the guidelines and demonstrate responsible conduct throughout their metro journey.

    Delhi Metro's revised norms now permit passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person. However, drinking alcohol within metro premises is strictly prohibited. Passengers are reminded to maintain decorum and comply with the law to ensure a pleasant and safe travel experience for themselves and their fellow commuters.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
