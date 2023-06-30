Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

The lack on Monsoon rains has depleted the amount of water in the state's lakes. The levels have dropped to the lowest level in four years, which has become a cause for alarm. Without the anticipated rain, the water level in the state's reservoirs is decreasing. If this condition persists, there is concern that people could suffer a shortage of drinking water.

Despite the fact that June is nearing an end, only 45 lakes under the state's minor irrigation department have been filled. The water level in 33 lakes that were filled three weeks ago has dropped. There are nine lakes in the districts of northern Karnataka and 24 lakes in the districts of southern Karnataka.

Despite a 29 per cent rainfall shortfall in the state, 74 lakes were full by the last week of June in 2020. By the same time in 2021, 69 lakes were full and 181 lakes had been filled by 2022. Ultimately due to a 64 per cent shortage of rain, the number of full lakes has now been decreased to 45. This is the lowest level in four years.

Karnataka farmers in despair as state sees 58 per cent rain shortfall

South Karnataka has 1,990 lakes spread across 17 districts. There is no water in a single of the 85 lakes. A total of 423 of the 1,683 lakes in 14 districts of north Karnataka are devoid of water. In total, 508 lakes in the state lack potable water for people, cattle, and animals.

South Karnataka has received mild showers. The state of lakes in north Karnataka, on the other hand, is dreadful. According to the Minor Irrigation Department, not a single lake in the 14 districts of north Karnataka is empty.

More than half the water exists in the remaining 42 lakes. A total of 946 lakes contain 30 per cent water required for livestock, animals, and birds to drink. Another 272 lakes are filled to a capacity of 30-50 percent water.

Kolar area, which is regarded as drought land, has 138 lakes, out of which only 31 lakes filled. Only six lakes in Bengaluru city, five in Chamaraj Nagar, two in Bengaluru rural district, and two in Ramnagar are full. If rainfall ceases to occur, this number will drop. Otherwise, none of the lakes in the state's 26 districts have been filled.

"As the amount of water in the lakes decreases, I scheduled a conference of department officials to discuss possible strategies for filling the lakes. There will be enough water for the animals and birds. It is difficult to fill lakes that rely on rainwater." said NS Bosaraju, Minister of Minor Irrigation addressing the media.