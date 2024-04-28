Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Congress chief resigns from post over alliance with AAP

With less than a month to go for polling across seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday announced his resignation from his post over its alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi," he said,

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC," he said.

In his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely, a four-term MLA, stated that the party's high command gave Lok Sabha tickets to candidates who were "total strangers" to the Delhi Congress and its policies, referring to Udit Raj's candidacy in North-West Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar in Northeast Delhi.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement with the AAP, the Congress will fight three seats, while the AAP will field candidates in four constituencies in the national capital, where the BJP won all seven seats between 2014 and 2019. Aside from North-East and North-West Delhi, Congress is running for the Chandni Chowk seat, which was previously won by senior politician JP Agarwal in 1984, 1989, and 1996.

Lovely stated that out of the 3 seats given to Congress, the North-West Delhi and Northeast Delhi Parliamentary seats were given to 2 Candidates who were total strangers to the Delhi Congress.

