UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched development projects worth ₹489 crore in Fatehpur. He praised PM Modi's National Education Policy and the law against exam malpractices, while warning mafias and criticising the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 125 development projects worth over ₹489 crore in Fatehpur. He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the National Education Policy and the Centre's move to bring a stringent law against examination malpractices.

Praise for National Education Policy and New Law

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the National Education Policy had opened new opportunities for the country's youth and enhanced their global standing. "You (PM Modi) gave youth a ray of hope. By introducing the National Education Policy, you provided a system with which Indian youth can make their mark in the global world. Today, when the youth of the country were still unsure, you have come forward. You have established a dialogue with the youth, and the steps you have taken by working day and night to get a draft of a new Act passed by the Cabinet to enact a strict law in the Parliament of the country are commendable. I welcome and congratulate you on behalf of the youth of Uttar Pradesh and the students of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

'Double-engine govt tough on exam mafia'

Referring to examination-related malpractices, the Chief Minister said his government had maintained a strict stand against those attempting to jeopardise the future of students. "This double-engine government has been saying from day one that any mafia who messes with the future of students and youth will face only two fates: jail, and we will confiscate their ancestral property. We have also reined in these mafias very strictly. No one can play with this," he said.

Adityanath targets Samajwadi Party

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that such malpractices had prevailed during its tenure and claimed his government would not have been able to provide government jobs to over nine lakh youth had similar practices existed under its rule. He also alleged that development had never been on the Samajwadi Party's agenda and accused its leaders of being involved in contracts, leases and illegal land encroachments.

Alleges land encroachment by SP leader

Referring to an alleged encroachment on land acquired by the BJP in Lucknow in 1990, he claimed that it had been occupied by a former Samajwadi Party MLA and said a bulldozer was sent to remove the encroachment on Friday.

Development in Fatehpur

Highlighting development in Fatehpur, the Chief Minister said medical colleges and schools had been established in the district, which was also progressing under the 'One District, One Product' scheme. He said development would continue without discrimination and that youth graduating from Fatehpur Medical College would serve the people.

'Improved law and order generated employment'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath said the state has generated large-scale employment through improved law and order, investment, and the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme, while alleging that riots and anarchy under previous governments had hindered development before 2017.

'Opposition played politics over faith'

Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi also criticised opposition parties over their past stand on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and accused them of playing politics over faith, youth, and farmers. (ANI)