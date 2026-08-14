A local BJP leader, Bikash Dhar, missing since August 12, was found murdered in an abandoned house in Assam's Sribhumi district. Police have arrested two accused who led them to the body. One accused was shot while trying to escape custody.

A local BJP leader who went missing on August 12 was found dead inside an abandoned house in the Jogichora area along the Assam-Tripura border in Sribhumi district on Friday, police said. The Assam Police has apprehended two accused in the case.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Bikash Dhar, a local BJP leader and social worker from Chagalmowa village under Bazaricherra police station. Police found multiple injury marks on his body. According to police, Dhar had gone missing after leaving his home on a motorcycle following a phone call.

Police Detail Investigation

A missing report was registered on August 12, following which police began an investigation and detained two suspected persons. Trinayan Bhuyan, Additional Superintendent of Police of the Sribhumi district, said the investigation subsequently revealed that the case was related to murder and the two apprehended persons led police to the location where Dhar's body was recovered.

"A missing report was registered on August 12. He (Bikash Dhar) went missing after he left home on his motorcycle after receiving a phone call. We started our investigation and picked up two suspected persons. During interrogation, we came to know that it is a murder case. We apprehended them, and based on their revelation, we recovered the body. The apprehended persons are Badrul Hoque and Sahabuddin. Our investigation is on, and if any others are involved in the case, we will catch them," Bhuyan said.

Accused Injured in Police Firing

He said one of the accused persons was injured in police firing while allegedly trying to escape from custody and attack a police personnel during the recovery of the murder weapon. "When the accused persons led the police team to recover the murder weapon, one accused person attacked a police constable and tried to escape. To stop him, the police fired, and an accused person received a bullet injury in his leg. One constable was injured in this attack," Bhuyan said.

Locals Demand Justice

Dhar's death has triggered grief and anger among locals, who have demanded a proper investigation and strict action against those responsible. (ANI)