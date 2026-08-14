In Bihubor, Sivasagar district, residents grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods. Though waters recede, thick silt covers homes, forcing families into single rooms or makeshift tents and destroying livelihoods and belongings.

Life is still far from normal in Bihubor of Sivasagar district, one of the worst-hit areas in the devastating floods. Even as floodwaters recede in some parts, residents are now facing a fresh wave of hardships left behind by the disaster. In several areas, the water has gone down, but thick layers of mud and silt have covered homes, roads and courtyards, making everyday life extremely difficult. For many families, returning home is still not an option. In some households, 10 to 12 family members are being forced to live together in a single room. With houses damaged and living spaces severely affected by floodwater and silt, families are struggling to manage even basic needs.

Lingering Hardships and Damaged Homes

Speaking to ANI, local families said that surviving members are crammed into single rooms or makeshift roadside tents, struggling to clean up homes covered in heavy silt while grappling with the loss of personal belongings and livelihoods. Indu Devi, a Bihubor local, said, "We have lost almost everything. The water has receded now, but the thick layer of silt has created new problems for us. Everything has been destroyed. The flood came so suddenly and with such devastating force that we could not take anything out of the house. We do not have any shortage of food and other essentials at present, but we have lost almost all our household belongings. Ten members of our family are now forced to stay together in a single room."

The situation remains critical in several parts of Bihubor, where floodwaters have still not receded. Many residents say they have not seen their homes for nearly 20 to 25 days. Forced to leave their houses, several families are living in makeshift shelters along roadsides. Another local, Binita Gogol, said, "The floodwater that entered on the 20th has still not completely receded. We could not take out our belongings, and even now, many things are still underwater. Our cows and goats were swept away by the flood. All the documents related to our children's education have also been destroyed. We have not seen our home since the 20th. I went there today, but almost everything had already been damaged. Nothing was left."

"Even now, the water level inside the house is still up to our chest. We somehow managed to save our lives and escape from the devastating flood," Binita Gogol added.

Transportation Challenges

Transportation has also become a major challenge. In some flood-hit areas, residents still have to travel by boat for one to two kilometres to reach their homes or access essential services.

Worries for the Future

Joon Dekha, a Bihubor resident, said, "When the floodwaters suddenly came, we somehow managed to escape and save our lives. Everything in our house was destroyed. The water has receded a little now, but the thick layer of silt has created new problems for us. We have placed whatever belongings we could save on higher ground. All the items we had received during our wedding were destroyed in the flood."

"I have a daughter who is studying in Class 10 and a son who is in Class 5. Now I am worried about their future and education. My husband works as a daily-wage labourer. I don't know whether to worry about running the household or how to continue my children's education. This flood has left us with a very uncertain future," Joon Dekha added.

Assam witnessed over 100 deaths and several families displaced as flood hits multiple districts in the state. (ANI)