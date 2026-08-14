Jaspal Singh, 62, accused of attacking SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with a dagger in a Nanded gurudwara, was sent to police custody. Badal suffered a forearm wound and called the attack an attempt to 'destabilise' Punjab and India.

Sixty-two-year-old Jaspal Singh, accused of attacking Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, was sent into police custody till August 24 by the Mudkhed Court in Nanded on Friday.

Sukhbir Badal was attacked with a dagger inside a gurudwara premises in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, despite having Z-plus security cover. He suffered a wound of around four to five centimetres on his right forearm. A Special Protection Unit police officer accompanying him was also injured while attempting to protect him.

According to Nanded Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan, the accused was working as a sevadar at the gurdwara for around two years.

Badal terms attack an attempt to 'destabilise' Punjab

A day after being attacked, Badal said that the attack was done to "destabilise" Punjab and India, vowing that his party would not allow these "anti-national" forces to succeed.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Delhi airport, Badal said, "Anti-national and anti-Punjab elements wanted to destabilise the state of Punjab and India. Akali Dal will not let this happen. Like my father, we always fought these elements. And we will also fight them."

Political leaders condemn attack

The attack had prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders across political parties to condemn the assault.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry into the incident and the motive behind the attack. Fadnavis also spoke to Badal over the phone to enquire about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone on Thursday and enquired about the SAD chief's health following the attack, sources said.

Second major attack in recent years

The latest incident is the second major attack on Badal in recent years. In December 2024, he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing seva. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to fire at Badal but was overpowered before causing serious harm.

The 2024 attack took place after the Akal Takht declared Badal a tankhaiya, or guilty of religious misconduct, over decisions and actions taken during the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017. As part of the religious punishment, Badal performed seva at the Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines.