For the first time since Independence, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, a former Naxal stronghold, marking the eradication of Maoism from the area after successful security operations.

For the first time since Independence, the Tricolour was hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, which was once considered a Naxal stronghold, following the eradication of Maoism from the area.

Karreguttalu Hills, which literally means the Black Hills, were once synonymous with Naxalism before the security forces launched Operation Black Forest in 2025, in line with the aim of a Naxal-free India.

'No Atmosphere of Fear': Dy CM Sharma

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said the hoisting of the Tricolour at Karreguttalu Hills was a significant moment and showed that there was no longer an atmosphere of fear in Bastar.

"Ask about its significance from anyone in Chhattisgarh who understands Naxalism even a little. Tiranga has finally been hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills. This is a big thing," Sharma said.

He said the development makes it clear that there is no atmosphere of fear in Bastar anymore and added that the region will now move ahead swiftly. Sharma also hailed the contribution of the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Armed Forces in the fight against Naxalism in the state. "Together, they have done a lot of work in the state. Several jawans of the CRPF laid down their lives in Chhattisgarh," he said.

Minister Hails Valour of Security Personnel

Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap said it was satisfying to see the Tricolour flying high in remote areas of Bastar and hailed the valour of security personnel who made it possible.

Kashyap said the Tiranga Yatra in the area continued for three days, adding that the Tricolour being hoisted in such remote areas was a matter of satisfaction. "The Tiranga Yatra here continued for three days. Tiranga is flying high in such remote areas; it is really satisfying. We salute the valour of brave jawans who made it all possible," Kashyap said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying their efforts made the eradication of Naxalism possible in Chhattisgarh as well as across the country. Kashyap said Bastar has been made Naxalism-free under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. "This proves that our government wants development and democracy in Bastar," he said.

Major Anti-Naxal Operation of 2025

In 2025, Karreguttalu Hills witnessed one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations. 31 Naxalites were neutralised in a 21-day operation, Home Minister Amit Shah said on X in May 2025. (ANI)