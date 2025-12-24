CPI(M) leader MA Baby alleged a Sangh Parivar conspiracy behind the lynching of Dalit migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel in Kerala, claiming attackers called him a 'Bangladeshi'. He assured quick justice, noting several arrests have been made.

CPI(M) Alleges Sangh Parivar Conspiracy

Amid chaos over the lynching of a Dalit migrant worker, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Wednesday alleged a political conspiracy by Sangh Parivar behind the "unfortunate" murder of "guest worker" Ramnarayan Baghel. Speaking to ANI, he accused the Sangh Parivar of othering innocent people as "Bangladeshis" and of planning similar attacks across the country against religious minorities as well.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It was quite unfortunate that Ramnarayan, from Chhattisgarh, was lynched to death. There is a very, very clear political conspiracy behind it because when he was being beaten up, people were shouting at him, 'You are a Bangladeshi'. The Sangh Parivar is planning this in different parts of our country. Innocent people are being dubbed as Bangladeshi immigrants. There is a conspiracy of Sangh Parivar behind this very sad murder of Ramnarayan," Baby said. "In different parts of the country, similar attacks are being organised by the Sangh Parivar. There are reports that Christian minorities are also being attacked," he added.

LDF Government Assures Justice

The CPI (M) General Secretary assured that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala was making efforts to deliver quick justice in the migrant worker lynching case. "Four suspected culprits have been arrested. Two more are being arrested. The Cabinet will decide on the compensation to be given to his family members. His body has been airlifted to Chhattisgarh to be handed over to his relatives after postmortem," Baby said.

Criticism Over 'Hindu Rashtra' Remark

He further hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for stating that India was "already a Hindu Rashtra". "RSS chief stated that there is no constitutional amendment needed for making India into a Hindu Rashtra. According to Mohan Bhagwat, India is already a Hindu Rashtra. It is a very unfortunate situation," Baby said.

Investigation and Case Developments

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of migrant worker Ramnarayan Baghel, who was killed in Attapallam near Palakkad, police said. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kerala government is continuing its probe into the case. The number of people arrested in the Kerala lynching case has risen to seven.

Earlier, Kerala Minister MB Rajesh on Monday said that the four accused in the lynching case were Sangh Parivar activists. He further alleged that the four arrested Sangh Parivar activists were accused in many criminal cases, including the attempt to murder a CPI(M) leader.

Ramnarayan Baghel (31), a native of Chhattisgarh, was allegedly lynched to death by a mob on December 17. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai earlier announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family of the lynched migrant worker in Kerala.

On Tuesday, the mortal remains of Baghel were taken to his homestate. (ANI)