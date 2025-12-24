The mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim protested over the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, fearing for her family's safety. Joined by activist Yogita Bhayana, she demanded the bail be cancelled and expressed hope in the Supreme Court.

Family Protests Bail, Demands Justice

The mother of the 2017 Unnao rape case victim on Wednesday protested over the bail given to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case and also expressed her anguish over the security personnel "taking her daughters" in a vehicle.

The mother of the victim, who was dropped on a road while they were being taken in a bus, repeatedly said they want justice and Sengar's bail should be cancelled. She said that she has hope that the Supreme Court would cancel the bail granted to Sengar by the Delhi High Court. She also said that they will not go home till they get justice. "We did not get justice... They are taking my daughter away as a captive... These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," the mother of the victim told reporters.

Activist Yogita Bhayana, who has been with the family during their protest, slammed the action of the security forces. "Is this justice? The victim's mother was thrown onto the street. She's (the daughter) crying and calling us... Is this a country or a banana land?... She's (victim) all alone on the bus... They're driving her around in circles," she said.

Victim Fears for Safety, Links Bail to UP Polls

The victim's family had on Tuesday held a protest hours after the court granted bail to Sengar. The victim, her mother, and Yogitha Bhayana held a protest at India Gate on Tuesday. The victim, while sitting on the India Gate premises, alleged that bail was granted due to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. "I heard the judgment, and I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us. Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe?" the victim told ANI.

The victim also called for the bail to be cancelled. "Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be cancelled, and he should be sent to jail. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released," she said.

Delhi Police officials also removed the victim, her mother, and women's activist Yogita Bhayana from the site of the protest. Visuals from the area showed the family forcefully being carried to a bus, while they urged police to allow them to protest. Bhayana highlighted that the victim and her family have been alone in their ordeal, and questioned the grounds on which Sengar was given bail. "They have faced a lot of difficulties from the beginning... What has happened today that the accused was given bail?... Rapits are getting bail, and innocents are being kept in jail. No one is standing with them today. They are under threat after he has been released on bail," she told ANI.

Sister Highlights Lingering Danger

The victim's sister has opposed the bail order, saying that her family, including her brother, are being threatened by men who are roaming around her house. "I'm not happy about this. He killed my uncle and then my father. Then this incident happened with my sister. He has been released, but we're still in danger. Who knows, now that they're out, they might kill my entire family. If they've released him, then they should put us in jail. At least our lives would be safe there. We would be alive," the victim's sister said.

Details of Sengar's Bail Order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A Delhi CBI court convicted him in a minor's rape case, and he was serving a life sentence. His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Division Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh. However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in that case. (ANI)