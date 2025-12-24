Ahmedabad's Crime Branch and SOG arrested 25 drug peddlers and seized over ₹1 crore in contraband in a week-long operation. The crackdown targets the entire supply chain, focusing on narco-finance and offering rehabilitation to addicts.

Coordinated Raids Dismantle Narcotics Network

In a massive coordinated effort to dismantle the narcotics network in the city, the Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have conducted a series of high-intensity raids over the past week. This joint operation represents a "zero-tolerance" approach toward drug trafficking and consumption, targeting every level of the illicit supply chain.

According to the official release, the operation resulted in the registration of 21 criminal cases within seven days, the arrest of 25 drug peddlers and accused persons, and the seizure of contraband worth over INR 1 crore, including significant quantities of Mephedrone (MD), ganja, and charas.

New Focus on Disrupting Narco-Finance

The ongoing investigation is not limited to physical seizures. As per the release, for the first time, preliminary investigations are heavily focusing on Narco-Finance. Authorities are tracing the money trail to identify how drug profits are being laundered and reinvested. By freezing assets and disrupting the financial backbone of these syndicates, the Crime Branch and SOG aim to ensure that these criminal networks cannot regroup.

Strategy to Break Street-Level Supply

Moving away from only targeting large commercial consignments, the joint teams are now targeting small quantities as well. This strategy is designed to break the "street-level" distribution hubs that directly feed local addiction and lure the youth into the drug trap.

Rehabilitation Offered to Addicts Under NDPS Act

In a significant humanitarian move, the Crime Branch has clarified its stance on those struggling with addiction. While peddlers will face the full force of the law, genuinely addicted persons who are willing to undergo rehabilitation will be supported. Under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, any addict charged with offences involving small quantities or consumption (Section 27) who voluntarily seeks medical treatment for de-addiction from a government-recognised institution may be granted immunity from prosecution. The Crime Branch encourages families and individuals to come forward and choose rehabilitation over incarceration.

Official Statement: 'Nowhere to Hide for Peddlers'

"Our goal is to clean the streets of Ahmedabad. We are hitting the peddlers where it hurts--their finances--while simultaneously offering a helping hand to those who want to quit. If you are an addict seeking a way out, the law provides you a chance for a new life. If you are a peddler, there is nowhere to hide," said the official statement. (ANI)