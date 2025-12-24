China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh as a “core interest” has been highlighted in a Pentagon report, even as India remains wary of Beijing’s expansionist outlook despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.

A new Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has again put the spotlight on Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims — this time by explicitly flagging China’s description of India’sArunachal Pradesh as part of its “core interests.” The phrasing matters: in Chinese political language, “core interests” are non-negotiable and considered central to the country’s long-term vision of achieving the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049.

The report underlines that China’s leadership has steadily expanded the scope of these interests — from Taiwan and the South China Sea to the Senkaku Islands and now, the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese officials continue to frame the unification of contested territories, especially Taiwan, as a “natural requirement” for national rejuvenation, while working toward a “world-class” military capable of “fight and win” operations to defend sovereignty claims.

Party First, Economy Second — and Borders Third

The document reiterates three core priorities that Beijing considers non-negotiable: the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the promotion of economic development, and the defence and expansion of China’s sovereignty and territorial ambitions. That hierarchy explains much of China’s political posture — especially its hypersensitivity to criticism and its readiness to label dissenting voices in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan as “separatist elements” allegedly backed by “external forces.”

The message is clear: any perceived threat to the CCP’s legitimacy at home or abroad is unacceptable.

A Calculated Calm Along the LAC

The Pentagon report also traces developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China to disengage from the remaining standoff sites — a move that came just two days before President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

According to the report, that meeting triggered a pattern of monthly high-level engagements between New Delhi and Beijing, with conversations touching on border management, restoring direct flights, easing visas and reviving journalist and academic exchanges. China is seen as wanting to stabilise ties with India to avoid pushing New Delhi closer to Washington — even as scepticism and distrust remain.

India, the assessment notes, is likely to stay wary of Beijing’s intentions despite the optics of detente.

‘China Has an Expansionist Policy’: Former Diplomat KP Fabian Weighs In

Former diplomat KP Fabian believes none of this comes as a surprise to India. Speaking to ANI, he observed that China’s view of Arunachal Pradesh — seen historically in Beijing’s strategic imagination as one of the “five fingers” of Tibet — reflects a long-held worldview.

“The Pentagon is right in the sense that China sees Arunachal Pradesh, you know, as one of the five fingers of Tibet. You know, the other fingers.”

Fabian said this mindset dates back well before the current leadership in Beijing:

“Now, this was the view of also. In other words, we in India have recognised, but we should keep in mind, China has an expansionist policy. You know, China doesn't respect the territorial integrity of India,” he said.

Pragmatism in the Midst of Distrust

Yet Fabian was equally clear that India has chosen pragmatism over posturing.

“But having said that, it is necessary for India to maintain, to the extent feasible, normal relations with China, especially in the field of trade, investment, and all that. Which India is doing,” he said.

In his view, the Pentagon’s latest assessment doesn’t fundamentally alter India’s understanding of China — it merely formalises what New Delhi has long known.

“So, I don't think the Pentagon is telling us anything which we did not know,” he said, adding that India would still “take cognisance” of the fact such views have now been officially articulated in Washington.

China and the India–US Equation

Fabian also addressed the concern — flagged by the Pentagon — that China may try to obstruct closer India–US ties.

“But we do take note of the fact that the Pentagon has said it. And if you read it carefully, it says that China is preventing India from strengthening its relations with the United States,” he said.

But he was dismissive of Beijing’s ability to actually achieve that aim:

“Well, let me put it this way. China may or may not be preventing, but China cannot prevent, even if it tries. So it doesn't matter.”

Looking Ahead: Competition Wrapped in Diplomacy

What emerges from both the Pentagon document and Fabian’s assessment is a complex picture — one where economic pragmatism coexists with geopolitical rivalry. China appears eager to project stability along the LAC even as it deepens legal and political claims over Arunachal Pradesh. India, meanwhile, maintains a wary calm, balancing engagement with strategic caution.

The contest, for now, is one of narratives, influence and diplomatic posture — but rooted in long, unresolved questions of sovereignty that neither side considers negotiable.