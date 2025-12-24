Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to review facilities and ensure timely, respectful patient care. She also attended an event for persons with disabilities, reaffirming her government's commitment to their empowerment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden, where she interacted with patients and reviewed the hospital's facilities. During her visit, the Chief Minister met with several patients, listened to their concerns, and offered reassurance while personally inquiring about their treatment progress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Reviews Hospital Facilities, Stresses on Patient Care

The Chief Minister inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), hospital wards, and the emergency department, with a focus on patient comfort, cleanliness, timely treatment, and the availability of doctors and healthcare staff. She emphasised the importance of ensuring that no patient faces delays in treatment and that healthcare services are delivered with dignity, sensitivity, and trust.

In a post on X, the Delhi CMO said the Chief Minister spoke with patients and directed prompt, respectful treatment improvements. https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/2003718759635456098?s=20 "I inspected the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Dilshad Garden. During the inspection, I spoke with patients and their families to understand their needs and gain their perspective on the treatment and facilities.I also reviewed the facilities in the OPD, wards, and emergency department, focusing on patient comfort, cleanliness, timely treatment, and the availability of doctors and healthcare workers. Instructions have been given to ensure there are no delays in treatment and that every patient who comes to the hospital receives care with respect, sensitivity, and trust. Our priority is to ensure that every family in Delhi receives accessible, reliable, and high-quality healthcare."

Empowering Persons with Disabilities

During the visit, CM Rekha Gupta also participated in the 'Divyang Janon ke Divya Atal' programme, where she interacted with persons with disabilities. She praised their determination and resilience, stating that true strength comes from resolve rather than physical ability.

"I had the opportunity to meet some incredibly talented individuals at the 'Divyang Janon ke Divya Atal' (Divine Atal for Persons with Disabilities) program. Their words were measured, reflecting unwavering determination and a commitment to progress with every step. This demonstrates that strength is born not from the body, but from resolve. This was also the philosophy of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. He believed that persons with disabilities are not objects of society's pity, but rather its conscience and its strength. His dream was of an India where every individual could realize their potential with dignity. Continuing this vision of Atal ji, the Delhi government is continuously working to strengthen education, skill development, employment, and accessible public infrastructure for persons with disabilities, so that self-reliance becomes not just a word, but a reality of life," Delhi CMO said.

The post added on X, "These efforts are a testament to our commitment to following the path shown by the revered Atal ji, where every talent receives an opportunity and every citizen becomes a participant in nation-building." (ANI)