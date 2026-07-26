UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautioned against 'divisive elements' hating India's progress. At the launch of a cashless scheme for 10 lakh teachers, he urged educational institutions to be centers of patriotism and praised the new National Education Policy.

CM Yogi Warns Against 'Divisive Elements'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there are elements in society who are trying to create a divide in society in their hate of the country's rapid development, and such nefarious designs should be curbed at the earliest. Chief Minister made these remarks at the "Chief Minister's Teacher Cashless Scheme" event held for professors and non-teaching staff of higher education institutions, saying the initiative will cover around 10 lakh people across the state.

"You may have observed that those who dislike India's progress and are displeased by the developments seek to sow discord within society in one way or another. They also have access to funds provided by forces hostile to India; by misusing these resources," CM Yogi said while adding that such forces will attempt to create an atmosphere of disorder and mislead the public.

CM continued, "A society consumed by negativity often appears eager to act against its own best interests. We must ensure that such a situation does not arise and must remain vigilant in this regard. Our educational institutions should be established as centres of patriotism, inspiration, innovation, and research." He urged academicians to publish success stories happening within society. "The publications from our universities should showcase examples of success stories from within society. Everything we do here should serve as an inspiration and an ideal for the present generation and for future generations alike. Our efforts in this direction should reflect the fulfilment of our duties toward the nation," he said.

Cashless Health Scheme for Teachers Launched

On the Chief Minister's Teacher Cashless Scheme, he said the state government's initiative will definitely help the teaching staff here. "This facility covers universities and colleges, whether they are government-run, government-aided, privately managed or self-financed. Additionally, non-teaching staff are also being included in this scheme. In total, approximately 10 lakh people will be covered under this entire system. I also extend my thanks to the Higher Education Department for advancing this action plan in a timely manner. Ministers are launching this scheme in various other districts as well," he said.

MoU with Punjab National Bank for Social Security

"Along with the cashless facility, we have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab National Bank today, which will provide a guarantee of social security. Under this agreement, in the unfortunate event of an accident involving a teacher, Punjab National Bank will provide financial assistance of up to ₹1.5 crore to the teacher's family," Yogi added.

"In the unfortunate event of an air accident, provisions are being made to provide coverage of up to ₹3 crores, along with a cash facility of up to Rs 60,000 for hospitalisation expenses and an additional insurance cover of up to Rs 12 lakhs," the CM said.

'NEP Opened New Opportunities for Youth'

Chief Minister said the National Education Policy had opened new opportunities for the country's youth and enhanced their global standing. "You (PM Modi) gave youth a ray of hope. By introducing the National Education Policy, you provided a system with which Indian youth can make their mark in the global world. Today, when the youth of the country were still unsure, you have come forward. You have established a dialogue with the youth, and the steps you have taken by working day and night to get a draft of a new Act passed by the Cabinet to enact a strict law in the Parliament of the country are commendable. I welcome and congratulate you on behalf of the youth of Uttar Pradesh and the students of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

'Strict Stand Against Exam Mafia'

Referring to examination-related malpractices, the Chief Minister said his government had maintained a strict stand against those attempting to jeopardise the future of students. "This double-engine government has been saying from day one that any mafia who messes with the future of students and youth will face only two fates: jail, and we will confiscate their ancestral property. We have also reined in these mafias very strictly. No one can play with this," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)