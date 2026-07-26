The Gujarat government has significantly increased financial assistance for levelling free residential plots for rural homeless families. The aid per plot is up fivefold to ₹5,000, and for uneven land, it's up fourfold to ₹2 lakh per hectare.

The Gujarat government has significantly increased the assistance for levelling free residential plots allotted to rural homeless families across the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the enhanced assistance will help prepare land for housing in villages and provide greater financial support to families for constructing their homes.

Advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Housing for All', the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has substantially enhanced assistance for land development and levelling of free residential plots allotted to rural homeless families.

Details of the Enhanced Assistance

As per the CMO release, the assistance per plot has been increased fivefold, from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. The Government has also increased assistance for levelling uneven and undulating land identified for free residential plots in village sites from ₹50,000 per hectare to ₹2 lakh per hectare, a fourfold increase. This landmark decision will accelerate rural housing development and provide stronger financial support to homeless families for building their own homes.

Easing Construction for Beneficiaries

Under the guidance of Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, the Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department issued a resolution on July 17, enhancing this assistance to make home construction easier for rural homeless families, it added. The enhanced assistance will particularly benefit villages where land identified for free residential plots is uneven or undulating, making house construction difficult. By reducing land development costs, the decision will enable beneficiaries to construct their permanent homes more quickly and with greater financial support.

A Boost for Rural Development and Quality of Life

For several years, the State Government has been implementing a scheme to allot free residential plots measuring 100 square yards to rural homeless families. With this latest enhancement, the scheme has been made more effective by ensuring that beneficiaries receive not only a free residential plot but also adequate assistance to level the land, making it suitable for house construction.

In line with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's commitment to rural development and the vision of Antyodaya, this decision is more than an increase in financial assistance; it is a significant step towards improving the quality of life of rural citizens. As per the release, it will promote planned village development, strengthen rural housing infrastructure, and help rural homeless families realise their dream of owning a permanent home more quickly. (ANI)