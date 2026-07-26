The Assam State BJP, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers for flood relief. The funds will be used to distribute 2 lakh Mekhela-Chadors and clothes for children in the flood-ravaged state.

Assam State BJP has planned to conduct a massive exercise to extend a helping hand to the flood-affected people of the state and has targeted to collect Rs 12 crore from the party workers. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Assam State BJP has planned to collect Rs 12 crore from the party workers and will distribute 2 lakh Mekhela-Chador for women, 2 lakh clothes for children who have been affected in the devastating flood in the state.

BJP Launches Rs 12 Crore Relief Drive

"Today we listened to PM Mann Ki Baat at Azara Taluk area along with local people. Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas and I pay my tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war. I also pay my tributes to Assam's son Captain Jintu Gogoi, who was also martyred in the Kargil war," Sarma said, speaking to the media.

"From the government side, what we have tried to do and we will continue to do. I appeal to all BJP workers of Assam to get involved in flood relief operations. From the Assam State BJP, we have decided to provide 2 lakh Mekhela-Chador to 2 lakh women and clothes to 2 lakh children who have been affected by the flood. We will have to be needed Rs 12 crore for it. I appeal to the BJP karyakartas who want to donate below Rs 2000 to give the amount to their local MLAs and those who want to donate above Rs 2000 can deposit their cheques to the party's account number and we will give the account number on social media," he said.

He further said that, "We have targeted to collect Rs 12 crore for it. BJP karyakartas will help to collect this amount. BJP karyakartas from various parts of Assam and outside Assam have assured us to help us. We are very much hopeful that within the next 4-5 days we will be able to collect this amount and to help the flood-affected people of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, and Jorhat districts."

Flood Death Toll Rises to 66

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday provided a grim update on the flood situation in the state, confirming that the death toll has risen to 66. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister also announced a massive relief drive spearheaded by the State BJP to provide essential clothing to those affected in the worst-hit districts.

Speaking on the casualties, CM Sarma stated, "So far, 66 persons, including one person in Guwahati Urban, have died in floods in the state." (ANI)