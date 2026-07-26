One person was killed and around 20 others were injured after a private bus lost control and overturned near Kuttippuram, Malappuram. The bus hit an autorickshaw and a car. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

One person was killed, and around 20 others were injured after a private bus travelling on the Thrissur-Kozhikode route lost control and overturned near Kuttippuram on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the bus first collided with an autorickshaw before overturning onto a car that had already been involved in an earlier accident. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, an official said.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath

According to the official, rescue operations were carried out by local residents, police personnel, and Fire and Rescue Services teams, who cut open a portion of the bus to evacuate passengers trapped inside.

The official added that the bus involved in the accident was identified as "Defender" and was carrying a large number of passengers at the time of the crash.

As per the official, the injured have been shifted to private hospitals in Kuttippuram, Valanchery and Kottakkal for treatment.

Further details are awaited, and the cause of the accident is yet of be ascertained. (ANI)