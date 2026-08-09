UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress for failing to create education and employment opportunities during its rule. He credited PM Modi for significant growth in skill development, higher education, and job creation since 2014.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress of failing to create adequate opportunities for education, skill development, employment and entrepreneurship during its decades in power, while highlighting the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing a gathering in Siddharthnagar after inaugurating development projects and laying foundation stones for several others, Yogi said the youth today require quality education, skill training, employment opportunities and avenues for entrepreneurship.

CM Yogi: Congress Betrayed Nation on Education, Employment

Adityanath said, "It was in these very areas education, skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship- that the Congress betrayed the nation. The Congress ruled the country for nearly 55-60 years, yet they never conceived a vision for these sectors. Today's youth need skill development; they require quality education, access to skill training, employment opportunities, jobs, and avenues for entrepreneurship. We can state with confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 17 crore people across the country have secured jobs over the past 12 years."

Expansion of Educational Infrastructure Under PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the country has witnessed a significant expansion of institutions and infrastructure related to skill development and higher education since 2014. He cited the increase in the number of skill development centres, ITIs, IITs and IIMs, as well as the expansion of medical education facilities. "Prior to 2014, there was no structured system for skill development; today, I can say that there are 17,000 skill development centers across the country, including in Uttar Pradesh. There are over 15,000 ITIs; the number of IITs has risen from 16 to 23, and the number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 22. In the healthcare sector, there were 431 medical colleges nationwide in 2014; by 2025, that figure has risen to 818. Regarding AIIMS, while the Congress established 1 and Atal ji established 6, PM Modi has taken the total count to 23. Before 2014, the total number of MBBS seats in the country stood at 51,348; today, under PM Modi's leadership, 1,28,926 young people are securing admission to MBBS courses," CM Yogi stated.

CM Yogi Challenges Opposition's Record on Youth Issues

Yogi said the government's focus was not limited to creating employment opportunities but also aimed at encouraging young people to become entrepreneurs and generate jobs for others. He also questioned the Congress and Samajwadi Party over their record on issues concerning the youth, asking what the two parties had done during their respective periods in power to earn the support of young voters. "Today's youth are no longer merely job seekers wandering aimlessly in search of employment. The Prime Minister had pledged to transform them from job seekers into job creators, and today, our youth have indeed become job providers. I wish to ask Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav: tell us, what exactly did you do for the youth that would compel them to support you? The Congress had the opportunity to govern Uttar Pradesh for the longest period, and the Samajwadi Party had the chance to hold the Chief Minister's office in the state four times. What, after all, did they do for the youth that would make the youth want to side with them?" he added. (ANI)