TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP for a 'brutal attack' on Mamata Banerjee and unleashing political violence in West Bengal. He alleged a total collapse of law and order, with TMC workers being murdered and police remaining inactive.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of unleashing political violence in West Bengal and alleged that former Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was "brutally attacked" while she was on her way to meet a grieving family of a deceased TMC worker.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges 'Collapse of Law and Order'

In a social media post, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Bengal is witnessing the complete collapse of law and order under the BJP government. Our workers are being murdered in broad daylight, yet there is no justice. A man dies in police custody, yet there is no justice."

He further alleged, "And now, a former Chief Minister of the state, who was on her way to meet the grieving family, is brutally attacked by goons planted by BJP."

Expressing concern over Mamata Banerjee's safety, he said, "Our dear Chairperson Mamata Banerjee could have been seriously injured. Earlier, they attacked me; now they have also attacked our Chairperson. What kind of government allows this to happen?"

Questions Police Inaction, Alleges 'Failure of Governance'

Abhishek Banerjee further questioned, saying, "What kind of hooliganism is being unleashed across the state? Do BJP goons really have no shame, or are they being protected by the state for committing such atrocities? Has political violence now become the failed CM's only weapon?"

He also questioned the role of the police, saying, "The police are nowhere when our workers are attacked. Nowhere when people are killed. Nowhere when a grieving family needs protection. And nowhere when a former Chief Minister herself is targeted on her way to stand with that family."

Calling it a failure of governance, he said, "This is not merely a failure of the state police. This is a failure of governance."

Banerjee further said, "A government that cannot protect women, cannot protect political workers, cannot prevent custodial deaths, and cannot even ensure the safety of a former Chief Minister has forfeited its moral authority to lecture Bengal on law and order."

He concluded by attacking the BJP's alleged role in the violence, saying, "Bengal does not need BJP's goons and Jungle Raj. Bengal needs an end to this politics of fear and violence that defines the BJP. Enough is enough!"

Mamata Banerjee Recounts 'Severe' Attack on Her Car

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements" in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death.

Speaking about the incident to the reporters, Banerjee, who was on a visit to the residence of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas, said the attack on her vehicle was severe and alleged that the police failed to prevent it.

"Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed," she said.

"This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on?" Banerjee said. The police are providing protection to the BJP," the former chief minister of the State alleged.

The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet the family of a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee. "Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd. (ANI)