Gurugram's civic body identified 155 waterlogging-prone areas after 225 mm of rain. MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said technical solutions are being explored for recurring issues, with special focus on challenging spots like Sheetla Mata Road.

Gurugram Identifies 155 Waterlogging Hotspots

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) has identified 155 waterlogging-prone points across the city and is working on technical solutions to address recurring waterlogging, particularly in areas facing drainage-related challenges.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said Gurugram received around 225 mm of rainfall over two consecutive days, resulting in temporary waterlogging in several parts of the city. While water was cleared from some areas within five to six hours, certain locations took longer due to drainage constraints.

Dahiya said the Sheetla Mata Road remains a particular technical challenge for the civic authorities, prompting them to explore long-term solutions to improve drainage and manage excess rainwater.

Commissioner Outlines Action Plan

Speaking to ANI, Dahiya said, "We have identified 155 waterlogging-prone points in Gurugram. We experienced two consecutive days of heavy rainfall, with a total of around 225 mm of rain, which caused temporary waterlogging in certain areas. In some places, it took 5 to 6 hours to clear the water, while in others, it took more than 6 hour."

Dahiya said the Sheetla Mata Road remains a particular technical challenge for the civic authorities, prompting them to explore long-term solutions to improve drainage and manage excess rainwater. "The Sheetla Mata Road, in particular, presents a technical challenge. We are exploring technical solutions, such as constructing an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) and improving surface drainage systems. We have already de-silted and restored 74 artificial ponds. The goal is to conserve water through rainwater harvesting systems," the MCG Commissioner added.

Widespread Rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Thursday, several parts of the National Capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received rainfall, as the ongoing monsoon spell continued across the region.

Areas across Delhi and parts of NCR witnessed light to moderate showers in the morning, leading to overcast skies and cooler weather conditions. The rainfall also brought temporary relief from the prevailing humidity experienced over the past few days.

The southwest monsoon typically brings widespread rainfall to the National Capital between late June and September.

Weather officials continue to monitor the evolving monsoon system and issue forecasts based on prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Authorities have urged people to exercise caution while travelling during periods of rainfall. (ANI)