On World Tribal Day, Rahul Gandhi called tribals the 'original owners' of India, while Arvind Kejriwal alleged they faced the 'most injustice'. Rallies were held, like in Tripura, to highlight the rights and heritage of indigenous communities.

Calling tribal people "original owners" of the country, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted the community on World Tribal Day. The Congress leader voiced full support to tribals for their rights over natural resources and their struggle for identity and dignity. "Heartfelt greetings to all tribal brothers and sisters of the country on World Tribal Day. Tribals are the original owners of this country--their historical culture is an invaluable heritage of India. Along with their rights over water, forests, and land, we stand firmly with them in the struggle for tribal identity and dignity," Gandhi said on X. The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, or 'World Tribal Day', is observed on August 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings to the tribal community on World Tribal Day and alleged that it had faced the "most injustice" over the last 75 years, claiming that its water, forest and land resources had been plundered. In a video message on the occasion of Adivasi Diwas, Kejriwal said, "In the last 75 years, the most injustice has happened to the tribal community. The country has progressed in the last 75 years; people of all other communities have progressed, but the tribal community has been left behind," said Kejriwal in his video message.

Rally in Tripura Highlights Indigenous Rights

A rally was also organised in Agartala, Tripura, highlighting the rights, heritage, culture and contributions of indigenous communities. The rally began from the Circuit House area in Kunjaban and proceeded towards Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala. Participants carried banners and placards and raised messages emphasising the preservation of indigenous identity, traditions and cultural heritage. The programme brought together members and representatives of indigenous communities, along with supporters and well-wishers, who took part in the rally to mark the significance of the day.

UN Commemoration and Origin

According to the UN, to raise awareness of the needs of these population groups, August 9 commemorates the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, chosen in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982. (ANI)