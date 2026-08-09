TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged an 'attempt to murder' on former CM Mamata Banerjee after stones were hurled at her car. He accused BJP workers and CM Suvendu Adhikari, stating police were 'silent spectators' during the attack in North 24 Parganas.

TMC alleges 'attempt to murder' on Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that stones were hurled at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vehicle with an intention to kill her, calling the incident an "attempt to murder" and accusing police of remaining "silent spectators."

Speaking about the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee's vehicle, Kalyan Banerjee said, "Today, we went to the residence of the victim TMC worker who had a custodial death. He was picked up in a case where in the FIR his name was not there."

"Today, former CM Mamata Banerjee went to that place and before we reached there, the BJP people started throwing big stones on the car. Stones were thrown and then Didi was about to be assaulted. Stones were targeted at Mamata Didi," he alleged.

"The stones were thrown to assault Mamata Banerjee. The stones were thrown to kill her. It is an attempt to murder case. Hundreds of BJP workers were there and police were a silent spectator," the TMC MP alleged.

Kalyan Banerjee further alleged that there was a direction from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari behind the incident. "Of course there was a direction given by the CM Suvendu Adhikari," he said.

The TMC chief was allegedly attacked while she was on her way to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were accompanying her.

Mamata Banerjee later alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements" in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death. "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed," she said.

She also alleged that the police were providing protection to the BJP.

"Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd.

BJP denies involvement, calls for police action

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack and said the BJP was not associated with the incident. He said the police should take action against those responsible.

"It is between the public and TMC," Bhattacharya said, adding that necessary action should be taken by the police. (ANI)