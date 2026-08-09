AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited Goa to support protesters, demanding the cancellation of the Karapur project and the abolition of Section 39A. He alleged the BJP government is misusing the law and acting as a government of builders.

Kejriwal Backs Protesters' Demands

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik, on Sunday arrived at Azad Maidan in Goa's Panaji to meet protesters and extend support to their demands, while Kejriwal called for the immediate cancellation of the Karapur project and abolition of Section 39A, which he alleged was being misused by the BJP government in Goa. Addressing protesters, Kejriwal said, "Today, I am with Ramakant Kondhar, who is sitting on fast here. We support his 10 demands. There are two important issues."

Karapur Project Concerns

He said the first major demand was related to the Karapur project, alleging that land had been given to big builders and around 1,800 flats had been approved. "One is that the project in Karapur, where big builders have been given land, and about 1800 flats have been allowed to be built, the Karapur village will be completely destroyed. The residents there will have a hell of a life. So, one demand is that it should be destroyed, and that the project should be cancelled," Kejriwal said.

Abolition of Section 39A

On the second major demand, he said, "And the second demand is that Section 39A, which is being used by the BJP government of Goa to forcefully corrupt the builders and contractors, will be abolished. These are the two main demands."

'Government of Builders': Kejriwal Slams BJP

Targeting the BJP-led Goa government, Kejriwal said, "The BJP government is basically a government of builders and contractors. It is not a government of the people of Goa."

He said the people of Goa did not want development projects that could harm the state's natural environment. "The people of Goa do not want to play with the nature that God has given them. If this project is carried out, the agriculture of the people of Goa will be destroyed. Their underground water sources will be destroyed. Their lives will become hell. Their livelihood will be affected."

Expressing support for the people opposing the Karapur project, Kejriwal said, "I support the demand of the people of Karapur. I demand that this project be cancelled immediately."

What is Section 39A?

Section 39A is a provision that was inserted into the Goa Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, through an amendment in February 2024. The provision empowers the Chief Town Planner (Planning), with the approval of the Town and Country Planning Board and under the direction of the government, to alter or modify land-use zones in Goa's Regional Plan and Outline Development Plans (ODPs) for the purpose of changing how specific parcels of land are classified. (ANI)