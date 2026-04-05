Ahead of World Health Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted his government's success in eradicating Japanese Encephalitis and transforming the state's health services. He urged children to take up sports and noted the rise in medical colleges.

Ahead of World Health Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the people to engage children in sports for better health and highlighted the transformation of the state's health services under the BJP-led government. In an X post, he recalled how Japanese Encephalitis was running rapid eastern Uttar Pradesh in 2017, emphasing the administration's efforts in ending the "curse".

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Ending the 'Curse' of Japanese Encephalitis

"April 7th is World Health Day. Nine years ago, the state of health services in Uttar Pradesh was deplorable. When our government got the opportunity to serve, we put an end to the curse of Japanese Encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh." Chief Minister Yogi began his efforts to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis in the state after coming to power in 2017, flagging off vaccinations and cleanliness drives.

Massive Overhaul of Health Services

The CM noted that new hospitals have been built, facilities increased, specialist doctors appointed, and better treatment has become accessible to the common man during this period. The number of functional medical colleges has increased from 36 to 83. He also highlighted the establishment of Health ATMs in Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Moreover, CM Yogi emphasised Arogya Melas as a way of ensuring health services reach every village, noting that more than 9 crore people have received free medical security cover of ₹5 lakh.

Promoting Sports for a Healthy Lifestyle

Highlighting the government's shift toward preventive health, he asserted the role of sports as key to better health. "Sports have a direct connection with health, which is why a sports-friendly ecosystem has been developed in the state. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to participate in sports and play activities. Youth should incorporate sports, yoga, and exercise into their daily routine. A healthy lifestyle is the foundation of a healthy life," he wrote in the post.

About World Health Day

World Health Day is observed on 7 April every year, and highlights pressing global health issues and mobilises action to improve public health outcomes. Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950, it unites governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.

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