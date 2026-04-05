Despite the rainfall, temperatures remain high in several regions. Recently, Madurai recorded over 100°F, while Trichy and Thoothukudi crossed 102°F. Going forward, North Tamil Nadu may see a gradual temperature rise of 2–3°C over the next few days, while South Tamil Nadu is expected to remain relatively stable. Chennai is likely to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 37°C. No specific warning has been issued for fishermen at this time.