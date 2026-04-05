Former AAP Haryana leader Naveen Jaihind alleges MP Raghav Chadha was beaten over a dispute concerning extorted money. Jaihind claims Chadha is Kejriwal's 'raazdaar'. Chadha has refuted the allegations, calling them a 'coordinated attack'.

Allegations of Extortion and Assault

Amidst the ongoing rift within the Aam Aadmi Party surrounding its leaders and party MP Raghav Chadha, former AAP Haryana leader Naveen Jaihind called Chadha Arvind Kejriwal's "raazdaar", stressing that the whole dispute belongs to the money which was "extorted" from Delhi and Punjab.

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Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Jaihind alleged that Raghav Chadha collected the extortion money from Delhi and Punjab, which was later taken to London by him, which was earlier supposed to be taken to Singapore. The former AAP leader alleged that following all the developments, Chadha was beaten first in New Delhi and later in a "secret mansion" in Chandigarh. "Raghav Chadha is Kejriwal's maaldaar (wealthy) and raazdaar (confidant), and the real dispute is about the money extorted from Punjab and Delhi. The money that was supposed to be sent to Singapore, he (Raghav Chadha) took it to England. During this time, he was made to stand like a rooster and beaten in Delhi, and then he was beaten at the secret mansion in Chandigarh. This entire matter is about money and corruption, nothing else," said Jaihind.

Chadha's Removal and Party Backlash

The whole controversy began following Raghav Chadha's removal from Aam Aadmi Party's deputy leader post in Rajya Sabha, earlier this week, following which, the AAP MP slammed the party leadership, accusing them of silencing his voice. Following Chadha's remarks, several leaders of AAP came out heavily against him, saying he was said to be "compromised" and was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chadha Hits Back at Allegations

Chadha on Saturday hit back at allegations following his removal as Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, calling them a "coordinated attack" and denying claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a post on X, Chadha said a scripted campaign was being run against him."Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said. (ANI)