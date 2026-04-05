Thrissur Police filed a case after the Election Flying Squad seized 26 illegally distributed household kits intended to influence voters. The squad found 75 more kits had already been given out. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

Thrissur West Police on Saturday registered a case following the seizure of illegally distributed household kits by the Election Flying Squad during routine checks ahead of the Keralam assembly elections, according to Keralam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu TN, near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market.

Details of the Seizure

As per the Keralam CEO, the enforcement team discovered that 26 household kits, each valued at approximately ₹900 and containing various miscellaneous household items, were being distributed to individuals in Sivaramapuram Colony.

Further investigation revealed that an additional 75 kits had already been distributed before the team's arrival.

Charges Filed and Investigation Initiated

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the distribution was carried out under the instructions of an individual identified as Radhakrishnan. The alleged acts constitute offences under Sections 170(1)(1) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act, which deal with offences related to influencing voters through inducements. Given the non-cognizable nature of the offences, the police obtained prior permission from the jurisdictional Magistrate before proceeding with formal legal action. Accordingly, Thrissur West Police registered an FIR and officially commenced an investigation into the matter to ensure the continued integrity of the electoral process, according to Keralam CEO.

Upcoming Keralam Assembly Elections

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

Key Political Fronts

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.