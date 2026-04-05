PM Narendra Modi extended Easter greetings, calling it a day of hope and renewal. He wished for peace and joy, hoping the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire kindness and social togetherness. Pope Leo XIV urged the faithful to overcome fear and mistrust.

PM Modi Extends Easter Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Easter, saying the day "celebrates hope and renewal." He wished for peace, joy, and unity, urging that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire kindness and strengthen social togetherness.

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Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone’s lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society."

Pope Leo XIV Urges Faithful to Overcome Fear

On this occasion, Pope Leo XIV, presiding over the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, urged the faithful to overcome fear, mistrust, and resentment.

Even today there are tombs to be opened, and often the stones sealing them are so heavy and so closely guarded that they seem to be immovable. Some weigh heavily on the human heart, such as mistrust, fear, selfishness and resentment; others, stemming from these inner struggles,… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 4, 2026

He said these burdens "weigh heavily on the human heart" and can divide people and nations, calling on all not to be paralysed by them.

"Even today, there are tombs to be opened, and often the stones sealing them are so heavy and so closely guarded that they seem to be immovable. Some weigh heavily on the human heart, such as mistrust, fear, selfishness and resentment; others, stemming from these inner struggles, sever the bonds between us through war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations. Let us not allow ourselves to be paralysed by them!" Pope Leo said in a post on X.

The Significance of Easter

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across the country and in different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

Lent and Holy Week Observations

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday.

During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated.

Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity.