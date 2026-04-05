Thousands attended the Easter Vigil at Velankanni's Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. The ceremony featured the lighting of the Paschal Light and a rooftop enactment of Christ's Resurrection, followed by a special Mass.

Grand Easter Vigil at Velankanni Basilica

Special Easter Vigil prayers were held at the world-renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, popularly known as the "Rome of the East," to mark the start of Easter Sunday at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. The celebrations began with the Paschal Vigil ceremony.

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During the ritual, the "Paschal Light," symbolising the resurrection of Jesus Christ, was lit by the Rector of the Basilica, Fr. Irudhayaraj, followed by solemn prayers. The sacred ceremony drew thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, who offered prayers and held candles to honour Jesus Christ.

Around midnight, the Basilica auditorium's rooftop witnessed a vivid enactment of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The display featured an image of Jesus holding the cross flag, accompanied by fireworks and decorative lighting, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

Subsequently, a special Holy Mass was conducted under the leadership of the Rector, Fr. Irudhayaraj. The parish priest, Fr. Arputharaj, along with several other priests and nuns, also took part in the sacred ceremony.

Celebrations Across Tamil Nadu

Across Tamil Nadu, Easter Sunday was observed with equal devotion. In Thoothukudi, celebrations took place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, where the church was illuminated for the occasion.

Bishop Explains Significance of Resurrection

Bishop Stephen Antony Pillai of the Thoothukudi Diocese, while speaking on the significance of Easter Sunday, noted that Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on this day. He emphasised that the occasion provides profound meaning and hope to those who are struggling in their daily lives.

"After the Passion and Death of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are celebrating the Feast of the Resurrection. Resurrection is something extraordinary, a Feast of the Church. It is because of the Resurrection that Christians are very happy. They believe in the Resurrection. It is not only Jesus who rises from the dead, but also Christians will be raised from the dead one day. That is the faith," said Pillai.

"It is a Feast of Love. It is a Feast of Victory. It gives meaning to the people who struggle for their lives. If the people sometimes fail, they are in despair, they are desperate, they lose their hope. But Jesus, because He rose from the dead, He remains a sign of hope for all the people who are suffering, who are ill in their hearts. For the man who has hope in Jesus, even defeat will become a victory for him. So also, you people who believe in Jesus, He will do everything for you. He will heal you," added Pillai.

In Tirunelveli, the festival was also observed at Sacred Heart Church, Udaiyarpatti, where devotees held burning candles during Easter services as a symbol of Christ's light guiding them to a new life.

The Significance of Easter and Lent

Easter is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day following his crucifixion.

Easter follows the lunar calendar and is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox (March 21). Across Tamil Nadu and the world, Christians observe Easter with joy and devotion. Churches hold special Masses and prayer services to commemorate Jesus' resurrection.

The festival follows a 40-day Lenten period, which this year began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During Lent, devotees engage in fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on Jesus' sufferings and sacrifice.

The final week of Lent, observed as Holy Week, is particularly significant. It began with Palm Sunday, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2, and Good Friday on April 3, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is followed by Easter, marking the resurrection and considered the most important festival in Christianity. (ANI)