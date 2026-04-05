Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary paid tribute to former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, hailing his lifelong dedication to social justice and empowerment of the weaker sections of society.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid homage to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He praised his lifelong dedication to social justice, empowerment of the weaker sections, and the promotion of equality and harmony in society.

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In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, former Deputy Prime Minister, and people's leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, humble tributes. Throughout his life, he strengthened the voice of society's deprived, exploited, and weaker sections and continuously struggled for equal opportunities and social harmony." महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा, पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री, जननेता बाबू जगजीवन राम की जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने जीवन में समाज के वंचित, शोषित और कमजोर वर्गों की आवाज को मजबूती दी और समान अवसर व सामाजिक समरसता के लिए निरंतर संघर्ष किया। उनका जीवन हमें यह… pic.twitter.com/MteX10jZsh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 5, 2026 "His life inspires us that by walking the path of service, dedication, and social harmony, society can be made even more just," the post read.

Further, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid tribute to Jagjivan Ram, lauding his dedication, lifelong struggle for social justice, and lasting contribution to nation-building. "On the birth anniversary of the country's former Deputy Prime Minister, great freedom fighter, and pioneer of social justice, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, I offer him countless salutations," Choudhary wrote in a post on X.

देश के पूर्व उप-प्रधानमंत्री, महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी एवं सामाजिक न्याय के अग्रदूत बाबू जगजीवन राम जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। उनका समर्पण, संघर्ष और राष्ट्र निर्माण में दिया गया योगदान सदैव हम सभी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा।#बाबूजगजीवनराम #जयंतिशुभकामनाएं #सामाजिकन्याय… pic.twitter.com/pRnrwqaIFP — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) April 5, 2026 "His dedication, struggle, and contribution to nation-building will forever continue to inspire us all," the post read.

Remembering Babu Jagjivan Ram's Legacy

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and national leader who fought tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

He was a Cabinet Minister for 35 years, the longest serving Minister handling several key portfolios. He brought about path-breaking reforms. As Food and Agriculture Minister, he is credited with the success of the 'Green Revolution' in India, while as Defence Minister, he led India to the historic win in the 1971 war that saw the birth of Bangladesh. (ANI)