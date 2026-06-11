UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief and a 24-hour deadline for compensation after severe storms and rain claimed 111 lives across 26 districts. Officials are on the ground to assess damage and aid affected families.

CM Orders Swift Relief, Sets 24-Hour Deadline

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took serious note of the loss of life, livestock, and property caused by recent heavy rainfall, severe storms, and lightning strikes across the state. Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

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In a high-level review, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the administration to expedite the relief process. The CM has directed officials to complete the assessment of all human casualties, livestock loss, and economic damage within 24 hours and ensure that financial compensation is disbursed to the victims' families immediately. Adityanath ordered all senior officials to step out of their offices and conduct field inspections in the affected areas. He emphasised that officials must reach the ground to ensure relief reaches those in need without delay. Officials have been instructed to engage directly with the affected families.

The administration is tasked with providing all possible support and ensuring that relief measures are transparent and efficient. The state machinery has been mobilised to ensure that the impact of these natural calamities is minimised through swift government intervention. The Chief Minister reiterated that the welfare of the citizens is the top priority and that any negligence in the distribution of aid or assessment of losses will not be tolerated. The district administrations across the affected regions are currently working to finalise the damage reports to meet the 24-hour deadline set by the Chief Minister.

Widespread Devastation Across 26 Districts

A series of violent weather events, characterised by ferocious dust storms, torrential rains, and lethal lightning, has left a trail of destruction across Uttar Pradesh. The disaster, triggered by active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, has claimed 111 lives and left 72 others injured, impacting 26 districts across the state. The intensity of the storm system, which saw wind speeds ranging from 74 kmph to a staggering 130 kmph, caused widespread collapse of infrastructure and critical lifelines. The eastern and southeastern regions bore the brunt of the atmospheric onslaught.

Infrastructure and Agriculture Suffer Major Blows

The state's landscape has been significantly scarred, with rural areas facing the most severe repercussions. Over 227 houses were decimated, with high winds stripping roofs from homes and levelling weaker structures. The power grid suffered immense damage as hundreds of electricity poles were uprooted and high-tension lines snapped, leaving vast areas without electricity or connectivity. The agricultural sector is reeling from the loss of 170 livestock and the destruction of standing crops caused by unseasonal hailstorms and heavy downpours.

State Administration in Emergency Mode

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the state administration to shift into emergency mode, prioritising the immediate needs of survivors and the restoration of essential services. To provide immediate relief, the government has mandated that financial and medical assistance be delivered to affected families within a 24-hour window.

Multi-departmental teams--comprising members from the Revenue and Agriculture departments, alongside insurance adjusters--are conducting on-the-ground surveys to expedite insurance claims and recovery packages. The Relief Commissioner's office is operating through the Integrated Control and Command Centre, coordinating the emergency clearing of blocked state highways and monitoring real-time updates from across the 26 affected districts. (ANI)