UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects worth Rs 504 crore in Basti. In Ayodhya, he announced renaming Bhadarsa to Bharatpur-Bharatkund. He also outlined plans to transform Bundelkhand into a global industrial and defence manufacturing hub.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 77 development projects worth over Rs 504 crore in Basti. The programme was held in the Harraiya and Kaptanganj Assembly constituencies of Basti and included the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects. During the event, certificates, approval letters and assistance materials were also distributed among beneficiaries of different government welfare schemes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhadarsa Renamed to Bharatpur-Bharatkund

Meanwhile, addressing a public event in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Bhadarsa would now be known as 'Bharatpur-Bharatkund' in honour of Bharat, the younger brother of Lord Ram. "Now, Bhadarsa will be known as Bharatpur-Bharatkund, to honour Bharat - the younger brother of Lord Ram," the Chief Minister said.

Targeting the opposition over its previous actions in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said that the city has witnessed significant development and improved connectivity under his government. "Today, lakhs of people visit Ayodhya. They (Samajwadi Party) sinned by organising people to offer namaz on the steps of Hanuman Garhi. But we gave a new identity to Ayodhya. There is road, rail and air connectivity to Ayodhya today," he said.

The Chief Minister also questioned whether the Congress or Samajwadi Party would organise Hanuman Chalisa recitations at Jama Masjid while referring to political debates surrounding religious issues. "For a long time, Ayodhya was ignored. Those who talk about devotion today had organised the offering of namaz on the steps of Hanuman Garhi. Will Congress or the Samajwadi Party ever be able to organise Hanuman Chalisa 'paath' in Jama Masjid? So, why did they commit this sin?" he said.

Bundelkhand to Become 'Heaven on Earth'

Earlier on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several development projects in Banda, where he said that the state government was working towards transforming Bundelkhand into a global industrial and defence manufacturing hub.

Addressing a public gathering at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Degree College grounds, the Chief Minister said the future of Bundelkhand lies in its emergence as a major industrial region under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). "We will make Bundelkhand the 'Heaven on Earth.' In the future, youth won't migrate from here; instead, people from across the world will come to Bundelkhand for jobs. We are making this region a 'Defence Industrial Corridor' hub where Brahmos missiles will be produced. When India fires them, the enemy trembles," Yogi Adityanath said.

He added that the state government had freed 64,000 acres of land from the alleged control of land mafias.

Recalling the condition of Bundelkhand nearly a decade ago, the Chief Minister said the region had earlier faced issues related to migration, water shortages, lack of connectivity and the influence of mafias. "When I first visited Bundelkhand 9.5 years ago, the situation was dire. PM Modi told me my first visit as CM should be to Bundelkhand. Back then, Bundelkhand was known for migration, thirst, and various mafias--Mining Mafia, Land Mafia, and the terror of dacoits. Even farmers were afraid to go to their fields. There was no connectivity, no water, and no jobs. Today, Bundelkhand is connected via the Expressway, and water is reaching every field and home. Now, when recruitment happens, youth from Banda get government jobs. This was once a dream; now it is reality," he said. (ANI)