The CBCID has intensified its probe into a Rs 100 crore land fraud involving the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt. The land was fraudulently registered for Rs 2 crore. Several HR&CE and revenue officials are being questioned in Dindigul.

An intensive inquiry is being conducted on Friday at the Dindigul CBCID office by District CBCID Superintendent Sajitha, with more than 5 Palani HR&CE officials, regarding the fraud involving land worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt.

Land worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt located on Sannidhi Street at the foothills of Palani in Dindigul District was fraudulently registered for just Rs 2 crore using fake documents, in violation of court orders. Based on a complaint lodged by S. Muruganandam, Superintendent of Palani Temple Lands Division, Palani Foothills Police registered a case under 5 sections, including conspiracy and fraud, against Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, fake trust member Murugadas and 3 others under the new criminal laws. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CBCID. CBCID police registered an FIR on Thursday and intensified the investigation with more than two officers. As part of this, on Friday at the Dindigul CBCID office, District CBCID Superintendent Sajitha, who came from Madurai, personally questioned more than 5 officials, including Muruganandam, who filed the case, the Tahsildar and the Village Administrative Officer from the Revenue Department.

Madras High Court Nullifies Sale Deed

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed an appeal filed by the Arulmigu Dhandapani Swamigal Madam (Mutt), Palani. The court explicitly declared as "null and void" a highly controversial sale deed executed in favour of certain individuals in respect of 1.35 acres of land located in Palani, Dindigul district.

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel overturned a previous Single Bench order. That lower order had directed the Sub-Registrar to register the sale deed if the document was otherwise found to be in order.

Justin Manikandan Subramanian, the Sub-Registrar (in-charge) who originally registered the disputed document, has since been placed under suspension. In an effort to avoid arrest, Subramanian moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, he defended his actions, submitting that the registration had been carried out in compliance with the order passed by the High Court.

In its appeal, the Mutt strongly contested the original ruling, contending that the Single Bench order was contrary to law as well as the facts of the case and, therefore, warranted interference. The institution further argued that the writ petition ought not to have been allowed at the admission stage without affording an opportunity of hearing to all the necessary parties.

According to the Mutts' legal submissions, the entire process was systematically designed to bypass their oversight. The Mutt contended that the writ petition seeking registration of property belonging to it had been filed without impleading the appellant as a necessary party, rendering the proceedings improper and illegal.

It further submitted that the sale deed had been executed as though the property belonged to a private trust, whereas it was the property of the Mutt. The writ petition had been allowed behind the appellant's back, the Mutt alleged. Furthermore, the Mutt argued that the Single Bench had failed to take note of the petitioner's suppression of the fact that possession of the property was actually with the Thakkar. Allowing the registration to stand despite these heavy discrepancies would only serve to give rise to unnecessary complications and disputes.

Initial Complaint and Land Details

The Palani Adivaram police registered an FIR regarding the alleged fraudulent registration of the 1.35-acre land parcel in the names of two private individuals. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a trustee of the mutt.

According to the temple administration, the land belongs to the Dhandapani Swami mutt, and the administration of the mutt urged the Inspector General of Registration to cancel the registration of the sale deed, alleging that the transaction was carried out in violation of multiple court orders. The land is situated in Ward No. 3 of Palani town and corresponds to the erstwhile Survey Nos. 998 and 999. According to the temple administration, the land was dedicated to the mutt through a charitable settlement deed executed in 1888. The deed states that the property was intended exclusively for the maintenance of the mutt, the conduct of religious activities, and service to devotees, and could not be sold or transferred as private property.