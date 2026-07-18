PM Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Coonoor Railway Station, part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Costing Rs 12.18 crore, the station retains its heritage look while adding wildlife murals and enhanced passenger amenities for tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped Coonoor Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme through video conferencing, dedicating it to tourists and the general public.

Following the virtual inauguration, Udhagamandalam BJP MLA Bhojarajan formally opened the station during a special function held at Coonoor Railway Station.

Station Redeveloped with Heritage Touch

It has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 12.18 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme while retaining its heritage architecture. It is one of the three railway stations in Tamil Nadu selected under the scheme.

The renovated station features realistic murals of wildlife native to the Nilgiris forests, including elephants, tigers, gaur, bears, Nilgiri tahr, black panthers, lion-tailed macaque, wild boar and porcupines. These artworks have emerged as a major attraction for tourists visiting the station.

The station also showcases a model of the UNESCO World Heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway along with murals of native birds, including the Malabar grey hornbill and parrots, which have been well received by visitors.

Enhanced Passenger Amenities

Passenger amenities such as modern toilets, drinking water facilities and other basic infrastructure have also been upgraded as part of the redevelopment to improve the travel experience.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme's Nationwide Impact

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 75 railway stations across the country have been redeveloped with enhanced passenger amenities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated these stations through video conferencing from Punjab.

The inaugural function at Coonoor Railway Station was attended by Udhagamandalam BJP MLA Bhojarajan, Coonoor MLA KM Raju, Gudalur MLA Dravida Mani, officials from the Salem Railway Division and members of the public. The dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp before dedicating the redeveloped station to public use.

Local Leaders Praise Modernisation

Speaking to ANI, Udhagamandalam BJP MLA Bhojarajan said, "We are really delighted that Coonoor railway station has been upgraded and modernised because Coonoor is an important place for tourists. The Railway attracts more tourists coming to the Nilgiri district. We have to appreciate the Railway department for having improved the station without disturbing the heritage."

The inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states marks another significant milestone under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, one of the world's largest station redevelopment programmes. (ANI)