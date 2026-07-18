PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway Station. This is part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' under which 75 stations, including Coonoor, have been modernised with world-class passenger amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the newly redeveloped Jaisalmer Railway Station on Friday. During the event held via video conferencing from Jalandhar Cantonment, the Prime Minister dedicated 75 redeveloped railway stations across the country to the nation under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.' As part of this initiative, the Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Gotan railway stations in Rajasthan, all falling under the North Western Railway zone, were also formally dedicated. The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' aims to modernise Indian Railways by equipping stations with safe, accessible, and world-class passenger amenities. The local ceremony at the Jaisalmer Railway Station was attended by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati, Pokaran MLA Pratap Puri Maharaj, Phalodi MLA Pabba Ram Vishnoi, Jodhpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anurag Tripathi, and other officials.

Coonoor Station Redevelopment

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the redeveloped Coonoor Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme through video conferencing, dedicating it to tourists and the general public. Following the virtual inauguration, Udhagamandalam BJP MLA Bhojarajan formally opened the station during a special function held at Coonoor Railway Station. It has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 12.18 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme while retaining its heritage architecture. It is one of the three railway stations in Tamil Nadu selected under the scheme.

New Attractions and Amenities

The renovated station features realistic murals of wildlife native to the Nilgiris forests, including elephants, tigers, gaur, bears, Nilgiri tahr, black panthers, lion-tailed macaque, wild boar and porcupines. These artworks have emerged as a major attraction for tourists visiting the station. The station also showcases a model of the UNESCO World Heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway along with murals of native birds, including the Malabar grey hornbill and parrots, which have been well received by visitors.Passenger amenities such as modern toilets, drinking water facilities and other basic infrastructure have also been upgraded as part of the redevelopment to improve the travel experience. (ANI)