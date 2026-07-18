The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra completed their journey to the Gundicha Temple in Puri on Friday. The procession resumed after halting overnight, drawing lakhs of devotees who had darshan of the deities on the carts.

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra reached in front of the Gundicha Temple in Puri on Friday, marking the completion of the chariot procession, while the sacred ritual of 'Adapa Mandapa Bije' is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Journey Resumes, Lakhs Have Darshan

The chariot-pulling resumed on Friday after all three chariots could not reach the Gundicha Temple on the first day of the Rath Yatra. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee said, "The chariot-pulling, which started on Thursday, all three chariots could not reach on the first day because the chariots started a bit late. But in view of the security of all the devotees who had gathered, we decided that the chariot pulling would again start on Friday. It is a great incident that lakhs of devotees had already had the darshan of Mahaprabhu on the chariots on the first day."

"When the chariot pulling resumed, lakhs of devotees had the darshan," Padhee added.

Elaborate Security Measures in Place

Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania said lakhs of devotees had gathered in Puri for the darshan and that adequate police arrangements had been made for the occasion. He urged devotees to follow police advisories and cooperate with the authorities. Khurania also advised elderly devotees, those with health issues and people who find it difficult to walk to assess their physical fitness before undertaking the visit.

Devotees Pleased, 'Adapa Mandapa Bije' Next

Ramakrushana Das Mohapatra, a servitor of the Jagannath Temple, said devotees who were disappointed after the chariots could not complete the journey on the first day were pleased as all three chariots reached their destination on Friday. The ritual of Adapa Mandapa Bije, during which the deities are ceremonially taken into the Gundicha Temple, will be performed on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Odisha Additional Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said elaborate security and medical arrangements remained in place as the annual Rath Yatra resumed in Puri, with the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra continuing their journey to the Gundicha Temple after halting overnight on the Grand Road. (ANI)