CM Yogi Adityanath marked the 37th GIDA Foundation Day by inaugurating projects worth over Rs 502 crore and signing investment memorandums totaling Rs 17,650 crore to boost industrial growth and job creation in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 104 development projects worth over Rs 502 crore and signed investment memorandums worth Rs 17,650 crore with five companies on the 37th Foundation Day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister recalled the opposition to the proposed establishment of a slaughterhouse in Gorakhpur during the Samajwadi Party government in 2004-05, when he was a Member of Parliament. "In 2004–05, back then, there were no industries in GIDA. The Samajwadi Party government of that time attempted to forcibly begin construction on this land to establish a slaughterhouse... I was an MP at the time, and together with our party workers in Sahjanwa, I led a protest," Adityanath said.

He said that the people of Gorakhpur had opposed the proposed slaughterhouse and asserted that the region should chart its own development path. "We made it clear to the Samajwadi Party that Gorakhpur would not accept a slaughterhouse. I told them, 'If the development meant for this region is being diverted to Saifai, then take your slaughterhouse there as well. Gorakhpur will manage its own development.' You may recall that we fought that battle, a struggle that lasted for several days, and in the end, we emerged victorious," he further said.

Earlier in the day, in a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said the projects would give fresh momentum to the region's industrial development and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs. "Today, on the occasion of the 37th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), 104 development projects worth over ₹502 crore will be inaugurated and have their foundation stones laid in Gorakhpur, the sacred abode of penance of the great yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, an incarnation of Shiva," he wrote.

Highlighting the expected benefits of the projects, CM Yogi said, "These projects will expand industrial facilities in eastern Uttar Pradesh, boost investment, and create jobs for young people and new opportunities for entrepreneurs."

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the region, expressing confidence that the projects would accelerate the development of Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh. "Heartfelt congratulations to all residents of the region on these projects, which will give fresh momentum to the resolve of a 'Viksit Gorakhpur--Viksit Uttar Pradesh'," he said. (ANI)